Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lifted by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 258,415.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corning by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

