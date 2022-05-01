Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,751 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 882,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,644. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

