Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.09. The stock had a trading volume of 796,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,367.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.