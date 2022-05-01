Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

NYSE AIF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 37,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

