Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,670.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.70 or 0.07275465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00254742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00733641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.00573808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00069759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00301906 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

