Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 330,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Concentrix stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.48. 365,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,711. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $193,849.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $72,234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $66,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,235,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

