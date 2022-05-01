Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 672,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

