Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $690.84 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $102.68 or 0.00270341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $690.84 million and $89.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,972 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

