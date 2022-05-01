Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($173.72).

ML opened at €119.05 ($128.01) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($140.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €133.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

