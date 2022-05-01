Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,133,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

