Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Shares of COLM traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $82.16. 1,193,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $110.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

