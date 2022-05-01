Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.22.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.98 and a one year high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

