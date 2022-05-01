Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wedbush

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

