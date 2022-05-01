Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. 33,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

