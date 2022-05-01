Cohen Lawrence B Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. 7,095,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,799. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,524,074. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

