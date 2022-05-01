Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

CGECF opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

