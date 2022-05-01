Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

