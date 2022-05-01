Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 53.9% in April

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 133,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,710. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

