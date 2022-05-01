Citigroup Lowers Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 331

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from SEK 360 to SEK 331 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.5024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

