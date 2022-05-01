Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

