CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,817 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $73.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

