CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $189.19 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.42 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

