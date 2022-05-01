Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.56. 1,669,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,098. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

