Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. 1,197,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

