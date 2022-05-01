Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

