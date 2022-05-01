Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.82. The stock had a trading volume of 776,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average is $302.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

