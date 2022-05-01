Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $24.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.01. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.