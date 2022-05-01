Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,481,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $88,813,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. 139,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

