Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 696.9% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 997,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

