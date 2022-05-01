Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,078 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

