Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,043,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,072,712. The company has a market capitalization of $540.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

