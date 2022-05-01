Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.46. 8,464,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,672. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.