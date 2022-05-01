Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.39. 208,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $29.95.
PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.
