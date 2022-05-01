Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.39. 208,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.