Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,627,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 18,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,339. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $93.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

