Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,037,000 after buying an additional 1,021,118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after buying an additional 189,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 418,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.