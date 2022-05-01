Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.