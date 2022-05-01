Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE:GLW traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

