Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.46. 243,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.16 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

