Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

