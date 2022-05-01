Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 57 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. The company had a trading volume of 403,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,446. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

