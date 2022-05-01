Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

EWT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

