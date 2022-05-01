Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 209 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after buying an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 9,136,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

