Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 157 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 129,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 91,622 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,877. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

