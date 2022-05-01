Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 91 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,303. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

