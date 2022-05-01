Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-6.50 EPS.

Shares of GTLS opened at $168.82 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

