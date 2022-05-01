Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 574,625 shares valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

