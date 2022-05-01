Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
