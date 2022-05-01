CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.16. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 7,459 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.