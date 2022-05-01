CertiK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.15 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $76.54 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,892 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

