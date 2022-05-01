CertiK Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.95 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $74.28 million and $11.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.73 or 0.07282059 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,064,834 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

